Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.90. 510,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Earnings History for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

