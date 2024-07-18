Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $207.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.68. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $29,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.