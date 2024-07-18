OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of OPENLANE worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 729.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 2,056,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPENLANE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after buying an additional 399,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Price Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Insider Activity

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

