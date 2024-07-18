OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.53. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,154,361 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 163,997 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,360,566.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $2,749,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

