Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0818 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $80.11 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,694.30 or 0.99986074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

