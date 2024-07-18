Ordinals Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $132.89 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ordinals has a market cap of $769.70 million and $132.89 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $36.65 or 0.00057587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.44576149 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $142,421,680.48 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

