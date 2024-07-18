Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.74. 402,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,157,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

