OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

