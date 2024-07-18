Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $188.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $172.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

