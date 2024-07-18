Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

