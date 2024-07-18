Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 5.1%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 77,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 608,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $671.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 217,246 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

