Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.38

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.38 and last traded at C$26.38, with a volume of 170034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLC shares. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.71, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.77.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

