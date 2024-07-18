Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.23.

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 227,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.05. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

