Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Bank of America

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.00 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

