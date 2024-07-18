Paul Martin Purcell Sells 600 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,558,465.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEZL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $509.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

