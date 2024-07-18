PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of PDF Solutions worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.60 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at $359,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.