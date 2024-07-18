Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.81. 392,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,179,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

