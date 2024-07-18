Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $92.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Get Pentair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.09. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.