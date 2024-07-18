Pentair plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Pentair stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

