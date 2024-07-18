Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.52

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 397711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 270.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 521,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.