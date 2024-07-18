Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

