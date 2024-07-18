Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 14,843,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,680,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

