PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in PG&E by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PG&E by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

