Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. 641,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 732,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $667.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

