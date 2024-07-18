PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.26

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 894828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

PHINIA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

