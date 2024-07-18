PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Up 0.2%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $93.60. 247,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 143,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYS. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,081.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 178,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

