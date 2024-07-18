PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. Approximately 274,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 44,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

