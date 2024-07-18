Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Down 1.4%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 89,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 80,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

