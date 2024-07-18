Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PHD opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.
