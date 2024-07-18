Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 24,862 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,763,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,108.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,952.03.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MIO opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000.

