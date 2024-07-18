Piper Sandler Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.83.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $336.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.70. Arista Networks has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.