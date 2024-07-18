Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.31% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.86.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
