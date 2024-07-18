Piper Sandler Cuts ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $33.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,912,000 after purchasing an additional 110,956 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,991,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,626 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,842,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,905,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after purchasing an additional 349,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

