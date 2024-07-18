Piper Sandler Trims Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Target Price to $54.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

MUR stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

