Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 1,391,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,233. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

