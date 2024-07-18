Planning Directions Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.