Planning Directions Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.