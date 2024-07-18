Planning Directions Inc. Sells 4,516 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BATS VUSB remained flat at $49.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 813,666 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

