Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.88

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 38998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POST

Post Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.