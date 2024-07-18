Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Potbelly
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Potbelly Price Performance
NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Potbelly
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.