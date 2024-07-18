Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Potbelly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Potbelly Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,208,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

(Get Free Report

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.