PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Lowered to $42.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Shares of PCH stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

