PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $132.43. 1,311,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

