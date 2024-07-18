PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

