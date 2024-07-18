PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.15-$8.30 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,631. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.