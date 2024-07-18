Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.23

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$105.23 and last traded at C$105.19, with a volume of 55417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$95.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.70.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 9.2679426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

