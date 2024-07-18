Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.50

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 10097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $6,522,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.