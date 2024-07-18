Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on August 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SQFTP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

