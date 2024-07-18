Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on August 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $18.84.
About Presidio Property Trust
