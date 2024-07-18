Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.87. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average of $232.25. Primerica has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

