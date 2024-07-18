Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,474 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGI. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 566,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 9,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

