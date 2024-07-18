Private Management Group Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000.

VTI stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,468. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average of $254.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

