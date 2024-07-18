Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.08. 2,344,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

